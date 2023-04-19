Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,857.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

