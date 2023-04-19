Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 441,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,234,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.4 %

ORLY opened at $909.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $842.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $820.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $910.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.