Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,901 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,293 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

