Profund Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,244.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CHTR stock opened at $343.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.81 and its 200 day moving average is $361.25. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $560.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.77.
In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
