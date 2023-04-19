Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.42-5.50 EPS.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average of $117.34. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

