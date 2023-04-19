Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.42-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50.

Prologis Stock Up 0.5 %

PLD stock opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

