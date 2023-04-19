Prometeus Price Reaches $5.22 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $100.56 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00017855 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

