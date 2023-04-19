ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,946 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Essential Utilities worth $38,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

