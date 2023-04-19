ProShare Advisors LLC Has $46.70 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $46,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after acquiring an additional 162,042 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.60.

ORLY opened at $909.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $910.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $842.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $820.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

