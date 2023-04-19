ProShare Advisors LLC Has $54.37 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 124,680 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $54,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

MU stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $76.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

