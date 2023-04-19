ProShare Advisors LLC Has $99.82 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 117,837 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $99,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.69. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

