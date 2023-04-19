ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 258,621 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,621 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Old Republic International worth $35,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Old Republic International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,237,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after acquiring an additional 398,950 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Old Republic International by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.