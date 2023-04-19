ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 91,567 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,567 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $39,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 35.1% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 735,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,048,000 after acquiring an additional 191,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 566.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,321,000 after acquiring an additional 383,444 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

