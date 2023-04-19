ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 95,812 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 446,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 95,812 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $37,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R stock opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

