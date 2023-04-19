ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.87% of John Wiley & Sons worth $41,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.2 %

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -817.65%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Articles

