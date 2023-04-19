ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,417 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $42,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 120,184 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,241 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

