ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 21,658 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,658 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $45,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 622,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,951,000 after acquiring an additional 46,940 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $343.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $560.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.