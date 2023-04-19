ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 21,658 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,658 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $45,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 622,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,951,000 after acquiring an additional 46,940 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.77.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $343.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $560.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

