ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 24,732 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,732 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $41,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.36.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CDNS stock opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,467,406. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

