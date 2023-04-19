ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Biogen worth $39,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB opened at $293.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.29.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.76.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

