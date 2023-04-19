Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Major Shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. Sells 2,190,549 Shares

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 2,190,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $53,274,151.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,567,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,601,527.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00.
Provention Bio Trading Up 0.4 %
Provention Bio stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. 1,410,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,317. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
