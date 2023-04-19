Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Major Shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. Sells 2,190,549 Shares

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 2,190,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $53,274,151.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,567,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,601,527.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Provention Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00.

Provention Bio Trading Up 0.4 %

Provention Bio stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. 1,410,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,317. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 424,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after buying an additional 1,027,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 125,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 147,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

