Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $22.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 25,835 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $259,383.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $25,803,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,296,869 shares of company stock worth $54,344,924. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,113 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 590,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 431,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 424,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,474,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.45.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

