Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PEMIF remained flat at $0.41 on Tuesday. 15,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.39.

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

