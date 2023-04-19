Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PEMIF remained flat at $0.41 on Tuesday. 15,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.39.
About Pure Energy Minerals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.