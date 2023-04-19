Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

PPT stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Insider Transactions at Putnam Premier Income Trust

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $635,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Stories

