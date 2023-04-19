Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
PPT stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
