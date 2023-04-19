Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.