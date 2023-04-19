Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:XHR opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

