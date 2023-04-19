Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for iMedia Brands, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of iMedia Brands in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iMedia Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMBI. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

IMBI opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 48,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

