Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Acadia Realty Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,734,000 after buying an additional 1,681,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 960,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $12,812,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after purchasing an additional 673,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.