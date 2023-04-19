Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primerica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $15.17 per share.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Shares of PRI opened at $182.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.27. Primerica has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $195.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Primerica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

