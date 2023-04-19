QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $700,451.07 and $267,002.60 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.19451748 USD and is up 9.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $223,334.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

