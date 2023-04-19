Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52.23 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $319.51 million and $52.23 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.05 or 0.00010623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.39 or 0.06718400 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00065571 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00040545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,622,530 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

