Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1,120.65 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $1,120.65 and $182,402.26 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 99.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018435 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,223.43 or 1.00028608 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

