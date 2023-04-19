Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Down 0.7%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44. 13,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 91,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on QTRH. Raymond James cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$2.45 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark downgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The firm has a market cap of C$165.08 million, a PE ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.