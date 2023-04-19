Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Up 19.3% in March

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.45.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.10. The stock had a trading volume of 496,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day moving average is $143.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

