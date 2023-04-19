Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.30. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 506 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

