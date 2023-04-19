Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 42 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded down $20.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,676.28. 198,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,721.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,526.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,193.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.12.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

