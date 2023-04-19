Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.52 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $70.01 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010128 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00026799 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000906 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

