Radix Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Billion (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 50.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Radix has traded 167.6% higher against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $31.74 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radix Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 7,499,491,811 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

