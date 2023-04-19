Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,986.49

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,986.49 ($24.58) and traded as high as GBX 2,005 ($24.81). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,992 ($24.65), with a volume of 31,004 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAT. Investec downgraded Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($27.16) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.99) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,720 ($21.28) to GBX 2,000 ($24.75) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,079 ($25.73).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,419.51, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,994.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,989.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Rathbones Group Increases Dividend

Rathbones Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,243.90%.

(Get Rating)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.