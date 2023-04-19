Raymond James Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,850.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,681.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,691.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,493.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,441.87.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.