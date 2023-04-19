Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 458,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,332. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.79.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

