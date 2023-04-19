Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,495 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,478,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.