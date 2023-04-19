Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 4,068 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

