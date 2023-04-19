Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 61,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 907.9% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 80,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSX opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.25.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

