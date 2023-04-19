Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 8,314 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

