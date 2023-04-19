Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $13.23 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.64.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $500.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

