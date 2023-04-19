Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $22.46 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

