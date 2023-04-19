Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

