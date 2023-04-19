Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $217.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

