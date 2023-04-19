Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,179,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 460,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,761,000 after buying an additional 145,229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

